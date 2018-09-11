9/11 events - terrorism remains a threat to any country - COMMENT

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The terror attack that took place 17 years ago proved that no state, regardless of its position, power or influence in the world, is insured against terrorism.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four passenger airliners in the United States, with two of them crashed into the skyscrapers of the World Trade Center in New York. The third airplane was directed to the Pentagon building in the Washington outskirts. It was reported that one of them was downed and defused by the US Air Force in Pennsylvania before reaching the US capital. The White House was supposedly the target of that airplane.

2977 people were killed and 6300 were injured as a result of terrorist attack.

This terrorist action was committed by al-Qaeda terrorist group.

The main purpose of the attack was buildings, a bigger target than thousands of innocent victims aboard the planes.

The World Trade Center consists of 7 buildings located in Lower Manhattan, which also includes one of the world's tallest buildings, the Twin Towers. A complex consisting of 7 buildings, including Building 7 and located in an independent block, was hit hard on September 11, 2001. One of the world’s largest office buildings, Pentagon is considered the heart of the United States. One-tenth of the building was damaged as a result of the attack.

The World Trade Center located in New-York was considered one of the two best protected buildings in the world.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation compiled lists of hijackers within 3 days. Reports that terrorist attack was organized by Usama Bin Laden in a cave in Afghanistan were disseminated. The suspected hijackers were identified from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Libya and Egypt.

On September 20, 2001, President Bush spoke about the September 11 events, nine days of rescue and restoration works and the measures of response to the September 11 terrorist attacks. A large amount of money was allocated and charity societies were established to provide financial support to the victims of the attack in order to help families of those who suffered and the attack survivors.

This was a terrorist blow into both eyes of the United States. The September 11 tragedy can also be compared to the "great depression" of 1932 because it undermined people’s trust in their own state. After all, Americans pay the tax to the state budget for the fight against terrorism.

The solution was found immediately. The US launched an operation against the Taliban in Afghanistan, and soon the power of this terrorist group was overthrown.

At the end of 2002, the National Committee on Terrorist Attacks (9/11 Committee) headed by Thomas Keen, was created in the United States for terrorist acts and immediate measures. The Committee published its 9/11 Committee report on July 22, 2004.

The events dedicated to the 17th anniversary of the tragedy will be held in New York today. Thousands of people will commemorate the victims at the Ground Zero Square where the 9/11 memorial now stands. $ 350 million has been donated to its construction.

After the September events, the White House achieved to establish an international coalition to combat terrorism. As a result of the operation carried by the coalition, Saddam Hussein’s government was overthrown in Iraq in March 2003.

This further accelerated the events. Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden was killed. "Arab Revolution" arouse in the north of Africa, in Egypt, Tunisia and Libya. Yemen collapsed. Though Hafez Assad’s death was followed by the change of power in Syria, the new president Bashar al-Assad lost control of the country.

Almost ousted from the Near and Middle East following the USSR collapse, Russia started to enter the region again. Russian aircrafts in Syria conducted counter-terror operations.

The reaction to terrorist attacks on September 11 was not unambiguous. However, regardless of who committed the tragedy, this was a treacherous hand lying against humanity, since many victims of terror were civilians.

While the world declared a joint fight against terrorism, the scale of this crime expanded giving the rise to new terrorist groups such as "Al-Shabaab" (2004), "Boko Haram" (2002) and ISIS (2006).

Even every country had its "own terror" organization patronized by it. The groupings known by US and EU as terrorist organizations, changed their names and started functioning in other countries. For example, PKK terrorist groups emerged under the names of "YPG" and "PYD" in Syria. These groupings are patronized by the United States, Russia and the European Union

By the way, PKK hold exercises in the territory of occupant Armenia. It is reported that they have training camps in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. In other words, Armenia is the ally of this terrorist organization in our region.

The world's leading forces unleashed a hybrid war against rival states via their "terrorist organizations".

Thus, after the 9/11 events the scale of terrorism neither narrows nor a sincere joint struggle is held against it. Instead, the terrorist attacks are "blossoming".

Extending of the state of emergency declared on September 11, 2001, for one year by US President Donald Tramp proves it again. The US leader said that the threat of terrorism remains in force in the country and therefore, he extended the term of the state of emergency declared on September 14, 2001, for another year.

The state of emergency can be maintained in every country since every country is at risk.