Vice Prime Minister: Supplies of Azerbaijani agricultural products to Russian markets can be doubled

The cost of deliveries of Azerbaijani agricultural products to Russian markets is about $ 600 million.

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev told Vestnik Kavkaza.

“As part of the intergovernmental commission, we made an analysis and realized that this figure can be increased at least twice. We are going to this. From this point of view, the use of modern technologies in the tax and customs sphere is very important. Today, relevant Russian authorities can electronically track goods from Azerbaijan. We are working in this direction so that we can automatically and locally check the origin, quality, and all other parameters of our products that enter Russian markets, " - Mustafayev said.

From the point of view of the transport and transit component and import-export operations, in his opinion, the state of the infrastructure is very important: “So, the North-South transport corridor is operating successfully. If last year, freight traffic along this corridor increased eight times, then this year - by 70%. "

“In terms of the development of economic relations, the huge growth in trade last year - by almost 20% should be noted. For the nine months of this year, we have already noted a 24 percent increase in turnover. Against the backdrop of trade wars, sanctions, and the embargo, obtaining such results is especially pleasant and extremely important for the development of economic ties between our countries, " - S. Mustafayev said.