Vaccination against foot and mouth disease starts in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 December.REPORT.AZ/ State Veterinary Service under the Ministry of Agriculture began preventive vaccination against FMD in the Republic in order to provision of epizootic stability.

Report was told by Yolchu Khanveli, pres secretary of the service.

Vaccination of cattle will be carried out in border regions, firstly and then in other regions, he said. According to Y. Khanveli, 'Epizootic situation in Azerbaijan is stable at the moment.'

Measures are carried out under action plan against epizootic in accordance with requirements of International Epizootic Bureau.