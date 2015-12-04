Azerbaijan bans usage of genetically modified cotton

Baku. 4 December.REPORT.AZ/ Sale, use and import of genetically modified (GM) cotton is banned in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, amendments will be made to draft law 'On cotton-growing'.

Draft amendment discussed in the session of Milli Majlis Agrarian Policy Committee held on December 4.

In accordance with draft, sale, use or import of cotton and cotton products, produced from genetically modified plants or from using agricultural plant materials cultivated by methods of modern biotechnology and genetic engineering methods in Azerbaijan banned.

Agrarian Policy Committee approved draft amendment and recommended to plenary session of the parliament.