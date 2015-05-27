Unused land will be withdrawn in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ For non-use of agricultural land owners will be punished in Azerbaijan. Thus, the non-use of land is unacceptable after the two consecutive years from the registration of property rights to land. Report was told by Agriculture Ministerç Heydar Asadov.

According to him, the Ministry of Agriculture has submitted a proposal for amendments to the Land Code and the Code of Administrative Offences to the Cabinet.

"Penalties will be imposed for non-use of land suitable for agricultural use in one year". will be withdrawn in Azerbaijan. In case of non-payment of fines land will be withdrawn from owners. This rule applied in European countries. We have also made proposals in this regard. If they are adopted, we will begin their implementation", H. Asadov said.