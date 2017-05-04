 Top
    Turkey may cancel duty imposed on Russian grain imports

    Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi said

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish companies can recover duty-free imports of Russian grain.

    Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi has said.

    Notably, on March 15 Ankara removed Moscow from the list of duty-free imports of agricultural products.

    On January 1, 2016, due to the deteriorated relations between Russia and Turkey, Russia imposed a ban on the import of number of agricultural products. In March, the Russian government has lifted ban on import of gum, salt, onion, cauliflower, broccoli and clove from Turkey.

