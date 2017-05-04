Turkey may cancel duty imposed on Russian grain imports

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish companies can recover duty-free imports of Russian grain.
Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi has said.
Notably, on March 15 Ankara removed Moscow from the list of duty-free imports of agricultural products.
On January 1, 2016, due to the deteriorated relations between Russia and Turkey, Russia imposed a ban on the import of number of agricultural products. In March, the Russian government has lifted ban on import of gum, salt, onion, cauliflower, broccoli and clove from Turkey.
Aynur ƏliyevaNews Author
