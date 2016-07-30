Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches on Sunday announced

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 31, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the morning and daytime an intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. North-west wind will be replaced by the south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-23 C at night, 28-31 C in daytime, in Baku 21-23 C at night, 28-30 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will stay at 70-80%. Temperature of the sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 21-22 C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 22-23 C, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh - 24-25 C.

In some places of Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.