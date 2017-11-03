Tea Producers and Exporters Association established in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ During the meeting organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) in Baku Business Center it was decided to establish the Tea Producers and Exporters Association.

Report informs, press service of the Ministry of Economy said.

Director of Astarachay LLC Talat Mammadov has been elected Chairman of the Board.

Establishment of the Tea Producers and Exporters Association will be significant in terms of entrepreneurship development, increase of tea production and export as well as expansion of export opportunities of Azerbaijan.