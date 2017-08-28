State veterinary inspection strengthens due to Eid al-Adha

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with Eid al-Adha (Sacrifice Feast) to be celebrated on September 1-2, the State Veterinary Inspection Service (SVIS) under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan has given an order regarding the strengthening of state veterinary control.

Report was informed in the SVIS, the order has been given to prevent the sale and cutting of sacrifice animals beyond the special places designed for trade and not meeting the veterinary and sanitary requirements.

The order charges chiefs of the city veterinary administrations with strengthening the identification of animals’ health in the places allocated for the mass sale and cutting of animals, as well as preventing dangerous diseases that might emerge and veterinary-sanitary examination of meat and meat products in accordance with the rules determined in the legislation. Therefore, they should place veterinary specialists to the places of animal sale and cutting.