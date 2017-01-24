Regulations for provision trading premises for agricultural cooperatives named

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The government has determined Regulations for provision of trading points for agricultural cooperatives in agricultural products market.

Report informs, Cabinet of Ministers made amendment to “Regulations of trade, public catering, welfare and other services in Azerbaijan Republic”. Prime Minister Artur Rasizade signed the decree.

According to amendment, at least 20% of trading space in agricultural products marketplaces will be assigned to agricultural cooperatives, based on contract between owner or manager of marketplace and cooperative. To sign such contract, the cooperative must first officially apply to owner or manager of marketplace.

Manager of marketplace have to examine application within 10 days and decide to sign contract to rent sales point to agricultural cooperative.

Cooperatives have to determine working hours, type of products for sale, places in trade networks, provide sellers with sales points, measuring tools and to arrange work of other services (cleaning works, veterinary and phytosanitary, sanitary and epidemiology control measures). Managers (owners) of cooperative marketplaces have to allocate at least 50% of trading space to members of that cooperative.