Program and list of participants of VII UN Global Alliance of Civilizations Forum in Baku unveiled

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Forum, that will take place April 25-27, will bring together around 2,500 heads of states, government officials, civil society, religious and youth leaders to share their perspectives and solutions on “Living Together in Inclusive Societies: A Challenge and A Goal”.

Report informs, the theme reflects UNAOC’s core mission to improve understanding and collaboration among peoples across cultures by reducing polarization. The definition of feasible and global solutions also feeds into the attainment of SDG 16 of the UN’s 2030 Development Agenda, calling for the promotion of “just, peaceful and inclusive societies”.

In 16 breakout sessions and 2 plenaries, experts who are participating in the Forum will have the opportunity to highlight various challenges that impede the inclusiveness of societies today. “A sub-theme of our Forum will be the prevention of violent extremism, echoing the Secretary-General’s Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism”, said Nihal Saad, Chief of Cabinet and Spokesperson for the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations. “Our sessions and discussions aim at exploring how to face and prevent extremism and marginalization jointly, sustainably, and across sectors and cultures.”

Sessions will feature former government officials, religious leaders, and experts of their own field, such as former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin, former President of Slovenia Danilo Türk, religious leader and Muslim scholar Shaykh Abdullah Bin Bayyah, and former soccer player Christian Karembeu.

The presentation also included further details on the Youth Event, preceding the Forum on April 25, which will bring together 150 young leaders from 110 countries identifying and formulating “Narratives of Tomorrow For Inclusive Societies”. The Intercultural Innovation Award, which UNAOC in cooperation with the BMW Group bestows upon 10 grassroots organizations each year, will be awarded in an evening ceremony during the Forum.