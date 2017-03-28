President Ilham Aliyev visited cotton plantation in Giragli village

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited local farmer Humay Mammadova`s cotton plantation in Giragli village, Saatli district.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
