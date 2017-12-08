Onion export in Azerbaijan reaches record high

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Although practice of onion exports from Azerbaijan characterized by annual export of small quantities of early products, export of onions has sharply grown since 2017 and reached a record high.

Report informs citing the review of the export markets of the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to official statistics, only in January-August this year, onion exports increased by 13-fold to 39,058 tonnes compared to 12-month indicator of last year. Notably, 61% of total onion exports accounts for Russia. Besides, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Georgia, Ukraine, Iran and the UAE are the main countries exported.

Currently, wholesale price of onion in local market makes about $ 160/tonnes (0,27 AZN/kg).