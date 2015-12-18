Next monitoring on avian fluenza ends in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 December.REPORT.AZ/ The monitoring launched on December 7 with participation of specialists and officials of State Veterinary Control Service (SVCS) under Ministry of Agriculture, as well as Ministry of Health and Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in the territory of Azerbaijan Republic against avian fluenza completed.

Report informs referring to SVCS, as a result of examinations, cause for avan fluenza was not detected in none of samples.'

The monitoring was held in national parks and sanctuaries in Absheron peninsula, Shabran, Salyan, Lankaran and Aghjabadi regions, settled by migrating birds, as well as other coastal regions of the republic.

Sick birds or birds died from disease were not detected in the areas, where monitoring was held on migrating birds, any acute infectious disease or death from disease was not observed among birds kept in all farms of the country.

As for gradual cooling, SVCS recommended to population and heads of poultry farms to keep poultry in accordance with veterinary-sanitary regulations.