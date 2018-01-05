Ministry of Agriculture seeks to introduce electronic procurement

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan studies the existing practices in the world for introduction of e-procurement system.

Report informs referring to the ministry, the State Service will study the experience of South Korea which is globally in the leading position in this field. With this purpose, the organization will cooperate with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Introduction of electronic procurement will help to manage the procurements in the centralized mode. It will allow to decrease the relevant expenses, accelerate the procurement process and increase the transparency with application of single-window principle.

Currently, State Service implements three large projects along with the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).