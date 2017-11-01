Minister: Azerbaijan to earn $ 550 mln from agricultural export

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Washington has held demonstration of Azerbaijani rural investment project. The presentation will take place in Chicago in December".

Report informs, Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov said at the event in Baku was held on the occasion of November 1 - Professional holiday of agricultural workers.

Asadov also touched upon export revenues in 2017: "We gained $ 396 million from agricultural exports in nine months of this year. This figure is estimated at $ 550 million by the year end".

The minister also spoke about the concessional assistance provided to agricultural workers: "As of today, 181 million AZN assistance provided to 8.100 farmers. Artificial insemination has also developed in the country in the field of cattle-breeding. 100 calves are born in Azerbaijan through artificial insemination every day, which means 10,000 AZN assistance every day".

Then, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Agrarian Affairs Azer Amiraslanov read out congratulatory message addressed by the head of state to agricultural workers.