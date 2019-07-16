Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.07.2019)

16 July, 2019

16 July, 2019 09:26

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 66.48 -0.24 12.68 WTI (dollar/barrel) 60.47 0.26 15.06 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,413.80 1.60 132.50 Indices Dow-Jones 27,359.16 27.13 4 031.70 S&P 500 3,014.30 0.53 507.45 Nasdaq 8,258.19 14.04 1,622.91 Nikkei 21,685.90 0.00 1,671.13 Dax 12,387.34 64.02 1,828.38 FTSE 100 7,531.72 25.75 803.59 CAC 40 INDEX 5,578.21 5.35 847.52 Shanghai Composite 2,942.19 11.64 448.29 Bist 100 97,098.34 0.00 5,827.86 RTS 1,386.52 - 1.35 317.80 Currency USD/EUR 1.1258 - 0.0012 - 0.0197 USD/GBP 1.2516 - 0.0056 - 0.0238 JPY/USD 107.9600 0.0500 - 1.7300 RUB/USD 62.6815 - 0.2950 -6.6699 TRY/USD 5.7041 - 0.0171 0.4147 CNY/USD 6.8778 - 0.0030 - 0.0007