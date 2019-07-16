 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.07.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)66.48-0.2412.68
WTI (dollar/barrel)60.470.2615.06
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,413.801.60132.50
Indices
Dow-Jones27,359.1627.134 031.70
S&P 5003,014.300.53507.45
Nasdaq8,258.1914.041,622.91
Nikkei21,685.900.001,671.13
Dax12,387.3464.021,828.38
FTSE 1007,531.7225.75803.59
CAC 40 INDEX5,578.215.35847.52
Shanghai Composite2,942.1911.64448.29
Bist 10097,098.340.005,827.86
RTS1,386.52- 1.35317.80
Currency
USD/EUR1.1258- 0.0012- 0.0197
USD/GBP1.2516- 0.0056- 0.0238
JPY/USD107.96000.0500- 1.7300
RUB/USD62.6815- 0.2950-6.6699
TRY/USD5.7041- 0.01710.4147
CNY/USD6.8778- 0.0030- 0.0007
