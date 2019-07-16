|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|66.48
|-0.24
|12.68
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|60.47
|0.26
|15.06
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,413.80
|1.60
|132.50
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|27,359.16
|27.13
|4 031.70
|S&P 500
|3,014.30
|0.53
|507.45
|Nasdaq
|8,258.19
|14.04
|1,622.91
|Nikkei
|21,685.90
|0.00
|1,671.13
|Dax
|12,387.34
|64.02
|1,828.38
|FTSE 100
|7,531.72
|25.75
|803.59
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,578.21
|5.35
|847.52
|Shanghai Composite
|2,942.19
|11.64
|448.29
|Bist 100
|97,098.34
|0.00
|5,827.86
|RTS
|1,386.52
|- 1.35
|317.80
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1258
|- 0.0012
|- 0.0197
|USD/GBP
|1.2516
|- 0.0056
|- 0.0238
|JPY/USD
|107.9600
|0.0500
|- 1.7300
|RUB/USD
|62.6815
|- 0.2950
|-6.6699
|TRY/USD
|5.7041
|- 0.0171
|0.4147
|CNY/USD
|6.8778
|- 0.0030
|- 0.0007
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.07.2019)
https://report.az/storage/news/700e74fd6534591c6a9b80667fa1b4a6/fb07d05b-1e7c-42fd-a5e7-084f68794c79_292.jpg
