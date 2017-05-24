Israeli Ambassador discusses agriculture cooperation in Nakhchivan

© Report

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav has concluded the first day of his official visit to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Report informs citing the Israeli Embassy to Azerbaijan, during the visit Dan Stav met with Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov, and discussed with him the potential for cooperation, especially in agriculture, water management, health, tourism and academic sphere.

Additional meetings were held with Ministers of Agriculture and Health of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and with representatives of business circles of Nakhchivan, which focused as well on possibilities of enhancing bilateral collaboration. During the visit, Ambassador together with the Minister of Health, Niyazi Novruzov, conducted a comprehensive tour at Nakhchivan Central Hospital.

During the visit, ambassador delivered a speech about Israeli-Azerbaijan relations in Nakhchivan State University.