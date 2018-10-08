Honey Fair opened in Baku

© Report/Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/69748873d6fc3f37e72c3659719caddf/db241c8a-ad84-4587-aad0-2937cfaf0e92_292.jpg

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The opening of the 19th republican exhibition and sale fair of beekeeping products was held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Report informs that the opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Spokesman Anar Huseynov told journalists that the ministry asked the state agrarian development centers to compile the list of beekeepers to participate in the fair a month ago.

According to him, the products submitted to the fair by the end of this month have been analyzed by the Food Safety Agency. Consequently, 30 tonnes out of 150 tonnes were found to be low-quality.

"Currently, only high-quality products are sold at the fair. Low-quality products are stored in a special storehouse," he added.

The honey is sold at AZN 20-25 a kg.