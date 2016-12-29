ABAD spokesperson: Small family enterprises will be branded in Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with the head of public relations sector of ABAD (Easy Support to Family Business) under State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elvin Shirinli:

- How did the idea to implement ABAD (Easy Support to Family Business) project arise?

- ABAD public legal entity under State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 23, 2016.

The aim of creation of ABAD public legal entity is supporting development and formation of family business in the country, stimulating development of small and medium entrepreneurship, creating additional employment opportunities for population.

There are thousands of companies in the world who started as a family business. Although they initially started as small family enterprises, later adapted their business to demands of time and transformed into big companies, joint-stock companies, even corporations.

Numerous family businesses operate in various sectors of the economy in Azerbaijan. But they cannot develop products meeting current market standards or produce the volume to meet demand in the market. Cost of raising standards of their business, developing products and packaging meeting up-to-date standards and promoting their products is very high for one family. As we know, all expenditures during production are reflected in final cost of the product, and in such a case, cost of product released by family comes out very high and loses its competitiveness. All these services will be provided by ABAD public legal entity through ABAD centers operating in regions.

- Which works have been done within project?

- Masalli and Balaken districts selected as pilot regions for the project. ABAD center already operates within ASAN Hayat complex in Masalli. Necessary works to start operations of ABAD center in Balaken are underway.

Meetings with families in mentioned regions are held, business opportunities are assessed, at the same time list of persons joining ABAD and gaining status of ABADist and capacity of rendered support are determined.

As we know, according to signed Decree, State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan cooperates with Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent to ensure operations of ABAD public legal entity. Competent employees of Ministry of Health, State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent attended our meetings with population in regions and explained regulations for release of sanitary and veterinary certificates.

ABAD negotiates with trade centers where its products will be sold and first selling points have already been determined.

- What are the guidelines for selection?

- Residents of Masalli and Balaken who desire to join the project fill in the application questionnaire and apply to ABAD centers located in their district. Specialists of ABAD center fully study potential of applicants. As soon as application is accepted, they determine the type of technical support to be provided to the applicant. The support to the citizen joined ABAD - the ABADist is provided at the next stage.

Later, in accordance with standards adopted by ABAD, design and branding of the product is carried out, and the product certified based on single-window principle. After production process, the product is stocked in warehouses in appropriate region and then delivered to determined selling points. Delivery is provided by ABAD.

- Which fields have been or can be initially selected within ABAD?

- Within pilot project we provide support to families engaged in production of food and handicrafts. We envisage production of meat, milk, fruit and vegetable. This includes production of sausages, jam, pickles, dairy products. This list will be expanded in the future. Those products will have outstanding quality.

For craftsmanship we assess applications of families engaged in weaving, carving, matting, jewelry, pottery and other handicrafts. We already select families in Masalli and Balaken for mentioned works.

We signed mutual agreement with BRAVO supermarkets chain to provide access to the market for products of ABADists. ABAD’s products will enter the market in BRAVO. They will create special ABAD stand there.

- There is a great interest to ABAD…

- Yes, we presented ABAD concept to number of international and local financial institutions. They unambiguously support the project and are ready to provide necessary technical support, assistance, funds, investment and other types of support.

In addition, let me note that State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan have signed Memorandum of Understanding aimed at cooperation for operations of ABAD center.

Establishment of ABAD center in second pilot region Balaken is carried out within framework of this cooperation.

(Interviewed by Tural Ibadli and Aynur Aliyeva; photography: Elshan Baba)