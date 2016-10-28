 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Günay Sığorta" relocates its head office

    Company operates in Baku, Narimanov district, B.Dadasov street 31/11

    Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Head office of "Günay Sığorta" relocated its head office

    Report informs, the company moved to the address Baku, Narimanov district, B.Dadasov street 31/11.

    Notably, several months ago "Günay Sığorta" moved to the adress of "Buta Sigorta" in Baku city, Binagadi highway 3066, building 168 B.

    Notably, "Gunay Sigorta" was founded in 1992. Its authorized capital is 7.7 mln. AZN. The amount formed on the basis of 7 700 shares at nominal value of 1 000 AZN each. 71.94% company shares owned by Yegana Mammad Shirinova, 16.61% - "Gunay Bank" OJSC, 11.45% - Khanim Nadir Mammadova. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi