"Günay Sığorta" relocates its head office

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Head office of "Günay Sığorta" relocated its head office.

Report informs, the company moved to the address Baku, Narimanov district, B.Dadasov street 31/11.

Notably, several months ago "Günay Sığorta" moved to the adress of "Buta Sigorta" in Baku city, Binagadi highway 3066, building 168 B.

Notably, "Gunay Sigorta" was founded in 1992. Its authorized capital is 7.7 mln. AZN. The amount formed on the basis of 7 700 shares at nominal value of 1 000 AZN each. 71.94% company shares owned by Yegana Mammad Shirinova, 16.61% - "Gunay Bank" OJSC, 11.45% - Khanim Nadir Mammadova.