Georgia increases imports of cucumbers from Azerbaijan 2.5-fold

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In January-September 2026, Georgia imported 112.3 tons of cucumbers from Azerbaijan worth $81,200, Report informs referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

This figure exceeds the results of the same period in 2025 by 2.5 times in value and two times in volume.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranked third among countries exporting cucumbers to Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia purchased 8,877 tons of cucumbers worth $5.8 million from foreign countries, which is 20% and 16% less, respectively, than the figures a year earlier.

Türkiye was the main supplier - 6,566 tons worth $4.6 million, followed by Iran - 2,150 tons for $1.1 million, and Uzbekistan - 43 tons worth $21,500.

In 2025, Georgia purchased 14,759 tons of cucumbers from abroad worth $10 million, of which 77 tons worth $44,000 fell to Azerbaijan's share.