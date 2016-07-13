Former chief of executive power appointed to a new post

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Former Chief of Goychay Region Executive Power Mubariz Aghayev has been appointed to the new post.

Report informs, he was appointed as deputy chief of the department of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Mubariz Aghayev will act as Deputy Chief of ministry's Technical Policy Department.

Notably, M.Aghayev worked as a chief of Goychay Region Executive Power in 2006-2007, Mingachevir City Executive Power in 2007-2012, Guba City Executive Power in 2012-2015, Goychay Region Executive Power in 2015-2016.

He awarded 'Glory' order in 2013.