FAO to help Azerbaijan reduce food waste

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) may carry out a project on the reduction of food waste in Azerbaijan. The project is expected to commence this year, Kaan Basharan, Program Officer, FAO's Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan, told Report.

According to him, the project aims at reevaluating the food wasted in the tourism sector and catering facilities.

"In the first place, we need to undertake the initial assessment of the implementation of the project. It includes issues such as the application of modern standards in the prevention of food waste. Food waste can be used in producing animal feed."

Basharan noted that a partnership between Turkey and FAO includes a program for Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

"The mentioned project will be implemented as part of the program."