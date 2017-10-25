Cotton supplier "Azərpambıq" LLC embarks activity in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Azərpambıq” LLC, which is engaged in cotton supply in Azerbaijan, has started operating with authorized capital of 82,343,854 AZN.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Taxes.

According to information, legal address of the company is Tbilisi Avenue 53 (block 1033), Yasamal district, Baku city. Legal representative is Tural Eyvazov.

Its activity is supervised by the Supervisory Board, which includes Vugar Yagubov, Mahammadali Afandiyev and Zakir Azimov.