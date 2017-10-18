 Top
    Cotton harvesting in Azerbaijan reaches 100,000 tons

    Cotton was mostly planted in Saatli, Imishli, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar and Neftchala

    Baku.18 October. REPORT.AZ/ So far 99 619,5 tons of product delivered to cotton gathering centers in Azerbaijan.

    Report was informed in the Ministry of Agriculture, 3 140,53 tons of it was delivered a day before.

    136 413,2 hectares of land across the country were dispersed with cotton seeds this year, which is 2.7 fold greater than in 2016.

    The most cotton was planted in Saatli, Imishli, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar and Neftchala districts.

    Saatli was ahead of other districts for the volume of harvesting. 15 971,4 tons of cottons were sent to cotton gathering centers from Saatli.

    In total, 88 596 tons of cotton were produced in 2016.

