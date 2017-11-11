Cotton harvesting exceeds 172.000 tons in Azerbaijan this year

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ So far, more than 172.245 tons of products have been handed over to cotton gathering points in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

Notably, totally, 88.596 tons of cotton were collected in Azerbaijan in 2016. Compared with the previous year, cotton seed sown in more by 2.7-fold - 136,413.2 hectares this year. Saatli (23.507 tons), Bilasuvar (21.119 tons), Barda (17.977 tons), Aghjabadi (16.392 tons) and Sabirabad (15.522 tons) lead cotton harvesting in the country.