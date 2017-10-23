Cotton harvest in Azerbaijan reaches 120,000 tons

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ So far 119,740.27 tons of products have been handed over to the cotton gathering stations in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC) of Azerbaijan, 8 565,64 tons were delivered on October 21-22.

Compared with same period in 2016, seeds of cotton planted in 136,413.2-hectare area which is 2.7 times more than last year. Most cotton is planted in Saatli, Imishli, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar and Neftchala districts.

According to volume of harvest, Saatli is ahead another countries. The cotton growers of this region have handed over 18,419,40 tons of products.

Notably, in 2016, 88,596 tons of cotton harvested in Azerbaijan.