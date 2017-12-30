 Top
    Cotton harvest in Azerbaijan exceeds 206,700 tons

    Seeds were spread on area of 136413,2 hectares

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of today more than 206,721 tons of cotton were delivered to collection centers in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

    According to statistics, 226 tons of cotton were delivered to collection centers a day before.

    The leading cotton producing districts in Azerbaijan are Saatli (25 742 tons), Bilasuvar (24761 tons), Barda (22 359 tons) and Aghjabedi (20 376 tons).

    Seeds were spread on the area of 136,4 hectares this year.

