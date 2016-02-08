 Top
    Chinese corporation plans to open cotton plant in Azerbaijan

    The talks are underway

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and China plan to expand relations in agricultural field. At present, China's 'Xinjiang Yinlong' International Agricultural Cooperation reviews opportunities for construction of joint plant in Azerbaijan for production of seedless raw cotton, cotton seed, based on new technologies.

    Report informs, seed-farming development, cotton processing, seed cleaning in Azerbaijan make it necessary.

    Azerbaijani experts state China attaches great importance to country's climate and soil capabilities. Foreign experts highly appreciate Azerbaijan's climate, soil capabilities for seed-farming and production.

    At present, negotiations are underway between Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture and the China's company.

    Notably, Xinjiang Yinlong is the third largest Chinese company, specialized in the field of cotton-growing. 

