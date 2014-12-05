Central Asia oil transit via BTJ pipeline increades by 45%

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November 1 719 684 tons Azerbaijan oil pumped via Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan (BTJ) pipeline. This is less by 26,1% than November of previous year. Report informs, referring the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

As of January-November 26 045 242 tons oil transited via this pipeline. And this is less by 4,5% in comparison with 11 months of previous year.

Generally, from the date of beginning the exploitation of the pipeline up to December,1 2014, 261,187 million tons oil pumped via Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan (BTJ).

Besides this, 620 436 tons of Turkmenistan and Kazakistan oil pumped via Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan (BTJ) in November . This is more by 44,5% in comparison with the same time of previous year.