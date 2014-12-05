 Top
    Close photo mode

    Central Asia oil transit via BTJ pipeline increades by 45%

    In November 1,7 million Azerbaijan oil pumped via Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan (BTJ) pipeline

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November 1 719 684 tons Azerbaijan oil pumped via Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan (BTJ) pipeline. This is less by 26,1% than November of previous year. Report informs, referring the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

    As of January-November 26 045 242 tons oil transited via this pipeline. And this  is less by 4,5% in comparison with 11 months of previous year.

    Generally, from the date of beginning the exploitation of the pipeline up to December,1 2014, 261,187 million tons oil pumped via Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan (BTJ).

    Besides this, 620 436 tons of Turkmenistan and Kazakistan oil pumped  via Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan (BTJ) in November . This is more by 44,5% in comparison with the same time of previous year. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi