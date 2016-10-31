Canadian expert: Fast growing breeds must be preferred

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Unlike Azerbaijan, meat and dairy livestock developed separately in Canada.

Report informs, Executive Director of the Canadian Beef Breeds Council, Michael Latimer said at the Baku seminar of Canada-Azerbaijan animal breeding, held with the support of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham).

According to him, the measure has been taken in order to highly organize both meat and milk production.

M.Latimer noted that Canada's beef cattle production covers a number of stages from birth to slaughtering of animals: "This process takes approximately 16-20 months. Our main goal is to breed fast growing animals. Those, who deal with pedigree stock-breeding, prefer fast growing breeds and it is necessary".