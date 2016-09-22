BP starts a new project with Azerbaijani Ministry of Education

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ On behalf of partners of projects in Azerbaijan, BP-Azerbaijan launches a new project with Ministry of Education in order to support the strengthening vocational education in agriculture.

Report informs project worth 358 thousand AZN creation of a number of new professions and specialties in the field of agricultureexpected to contribute to the efficiency of the country's agrarian sector.

The project which will take one year from September of this year until September 2017 will be conducted by "British Council".Partnership covers preparation of modern teaching materials, textbooks and training methodology for a number of new professions and specialties in agriculture.

Today in Baku at the event on the occasion of the beginning of the partnership BP Regional President for Azerbaijan,Georgia and Turkey Gordon Birrell said

this is very important project consisting of 12 training modules prepared using measurement bases, textbooks and other teaching materials.

"We believe that this project will increase employment opportunities for graduates of vocational schools and to help meet the demand of the people specializing in the field of agriculture. We expect high quality results from this pilot project", - G. Birrell said.

Minister of Education of the Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, the project would contribute to the progress of one of the most important sectors of the economy - agriculture.