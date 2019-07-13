Beekeeping and sericulture can be taught at Agrarian University

"There are 6 faculties in Azerbaijan State Agrarian University (agronomy, agricultural technician, veterinary medicine, agricultural engineering, economics and business management)".

Report informs, the university rector Ibrahim Jafarov told reporters.

According to him, at present, more than 5,500 students study at the university, personnel are trained in 31 specialties: "We also included such specialties as plant protection, gardening and vegetable growing in the university curriculum."

I.Jafarov noted that today there is a great need for two more specialties: “They are beekeeping and sericulture. This issue was also discussed at the last meeting of the board. I hope that next year we will teach two more specialties at the university.”