Azercell secures leading position in Twitter

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell Telecom has become a leader among local brands in Twitter once again. The company has achieved 100% result for customer inquiry response via its official Twitter page. Azercell received 656 inquiries – the highest number among mobile operators and all inquiries were responded promptly. Azercell also led the similar list according to the results of October-November-December in 2015.

Report was told in the press service of Azercell, the company was awarded with “Socially devoted” certificate by international research organization “Socialbakers” in the fourth quarter of the last year.

Azercell became the first among local companies to receive verified status for its Twitter account. Currently Azercell has over 90,000 followers and this number itself makes the Company retain the top position among companies and mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

Azercell hit the record among local brands with 100% response rate to customer inquiries via its Facebook page. Late in 2012 Azercell became the first mobile operator in the country awarded with the "Socially Devoted" certificate for prompt responses to the customer inquiries. In order to get a certificate a company should demonstrate high level of response rate to the daily growing inquiries of the page fans. Along with large number of users, Azercell is also leading for several years for the active use of the page by the fans.

Azercell was the first mobile operator to have launched its official pages in the leading social networks, as well as offering online customer service. This was aimed at maintaining a closer link with customers and prompt delivery of information on innovations. As a result, Azercell subscribers get an opportunity to enjoy 24/7 high-quality service by using features of six different social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Disput.az, Google+, YouTube and Instagram. Any inquiry via these social networks is being delivered within a few seconds.

Holding its leadership in the field of telecommunications, Azercell aspires to be the first in other innovative areas as well and to provide its subscribers with access to the latest technologies.