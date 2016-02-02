Azerbaijani scientists acquires persimmon juice without sediment for the first time in the world

Baku. 2 February.REPORT.AZ/ New scientific achievement gained in private sector of Azerbaijani agriculture.

Report informs, Azerbaijani biologists acquired fully transparent juice of Japanese persimmon (diospyros) without any sediment for the first time in the world.

According to the source, juice of this fruit has no analogue in the world: 'We have seen diospyros juice only in South Korea, but it is packed in a tin and sedimentation occurs.'

According to the information, as removal of diospyros from its pulp is difficult, there has no juice of this fruit. But research of Azerbaijani scientists had great results after provided necessary asistance.

Plenty of diospyros harvest is obtained in many regions of Azerbaijan, in particular, in Zagatala-Balakan every year.