 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani products on display at International Green Week

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The traditional International Green Week 2019 fair is underway in Berlin, Germany, Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry told Report.

    With the support of Economy Ministry and organization of AZPROMO, 14 Azerbaijani companies are exhibiting their wine and other alcoholic drinks, herbal teas, confectionery products, dried fruitson the stand of ‘Made in Azerbaijan’.

    The fair will last till January 27. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi