Azerbaijani products on display at International Green Week

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The traditional International Green Week 2019 fair is underway in Berlin, Germany, Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry told Report.

With the support of Economy Ministry and organization of AZPROMO, 14 Azerbaijani companies are exhibiting their wine and other alcoholic drinks, herbal teas, confectionery products, dried fruitson the stand of ‘Made in Azerbaijan’.

The fair will last till January 27.