Azerbaijani Parliament will make changes in Land Code

Baku. 30 March.REPORT.AZ/ Today next meeting of Agrarian Policy Committee of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) has been held within spring session.

Report informs, in the meeting, Committee Chairman Eldar Ibrahimov presented draft amendments to the law 'On amendments to the Land Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan'.

In accordance with draft, Article 110 of the Code has been completely changed and submitted in a new form. E.Ibrahimov said purpose is toughening of existing penalties against land violations. According to the amendments, persons violating the requirements of the Land Code, bear responsibility under Civil, Administrative Offences and Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the amendments, penalty is considered in the Criminal Code for each specific case of violation of the land legislation.