Azerbaijan will start mass soil testing

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Installation of laboratories at 15 regional centers of Ministry of Agriculture for mass soil testing is about to finish.

Report informs, Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov told.

"Trainings in Turkey and 3 other countries is about to finish, and in coming several months, mass soil testing will start. Based on those tests, specialization of regions will be possible. Cultivation of particular plants in particular regions will be carried out after conduction of necessary analyses, study of soil content, proper suggestions for specialization will be made”.

The minister told that during first 4 months of this year, export of agricultural products rose by 44% in comparison with the same period of last year: “Especially, plant products, fruit and vegetable attract attention in terms of export. Talking about sustainability, we expect the volume of products export to increase year by year”.