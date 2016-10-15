Azerbaijan will prepare a "black list" of fake honey producers

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will create a "black list" of beekeepers that reported for sale fake honey at fairs, and their names will be released to the public.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov said at today's opening ceremony of the honey fair in Baku.

"This year 71 700 kg of honey exhibited for sale at the fair. On the whole, 93 tons of honey was presented. As a result of inspections in the laboratories, nearly 23.5 tons of honey were forbidden for sale, about 55 beekeepers excluded from participation in the fair", he noted.

This year, due to the climatic conditions in the whole world, and Azerbaijan has decreased the volume of apiculture products, whereas last year 250 tons of honey were exhibited at the fair: "In Europe alone, beekeeping products decreased by 60%."

The deputy minister also stressed that Azerbaijan pays serious attention to the health of bees. According to him, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is implementing a special project for this: "We are moving away from the hybridization of bees, which has a negative impact on the development of beekeeping. We have gained positive results with the support of Turkish specialists. Over 2-3 months we identifed about 100 purebred queens and further we intend to increase their number."