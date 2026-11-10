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    Azerbaijan to extend agricultural VAT exemption until 2029

    AIC
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 13:40
    Azerbaijan to extend agricultural VAT exemption until 2029

    The sale of domestically produced agricultural products in Azerbaijan, including those produced industrially, is set to remain exempt from value-added tax (VAT) for another three years, until the end of 2029.

    According to Report, this provision is included in a draft law on amendments to the Tax Code.

    The document is part of the 2027 budget package.

    In addition, under the draft law, the import and sale of wheat, as well as the production and sale of wheat flour and bread, will also remain exempt from VAT for another three years, until the end of 2029.

    Agricultural sector value-added tax VAT Tax Code Budget package Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan aqrar məhsul istehsalını daha 3 il müddətinə ƏDV-dən azad edəcək
    Налоговые льготы для агропродукции могут продлить до конца 2029 года
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