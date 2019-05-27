Azerbaijan to export agricultural products under new brand - EXCLUSIVE

The State Agro Trade Company LLC of the Ministry of Agriculture is preparing a new brand to export Azerbaijani products, company head Leyla Mammadova told Report.

According to her, the “From village to city” brand was created for the country: "Because these products are made by small and medium farmers. This would be enough for the country but not for export. Therefore, we create a new brand and our target is Russia and Georgia. The new brand will be international."

Mammadova said that it is planned to sell tea and dried fruits in Georgia: "We are negotiating with the sale channels in Georgia. In Russia, we plan to sell honey, dried fruits, pea products."

The State Agro Trade Company LLC was established on June 8, 2018. The main purpose of the company is to support the agricultural policy concept implemented by the state, to achieve the development of agricultural producers by providing access to the country's agricultural products to local, global markets, to increase the production of agricultural products, thereby contributing to the country's economy.