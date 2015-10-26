Azerbaijan to launch monitoring on avian influenza

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Veterinary Service under the Ministry of Agriculture will conduct regular monitoring on avian influenza.

Report was told in the Ministry,considering the fall in migration of birds, regular monitoring will begin on November 2, 2015.

The monitoring will be held with participation of State Veterinary Service, Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Monitoring procedure planned to conduct in the Absheron Peninsula, in national parks and nature reserves in Shabran, Salyan, Agjabedi and Lankaran regions, as well as in the coastal areas of the country and other areas where migratory birds are temporarily sheltered.In addition, during the monitoring it is planned to take samples from poultry farms and private households.