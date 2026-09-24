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    Azerbaijan targets 100% wheat seed self-sufficiency by 2030

    AIC
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 10:33
    Azerbaijan targets 100% wheat seed self-sufficiency by 2030

    Azerbaijan aims to reach 100% self-sufficiency in wheat seed by 2030, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said.

    According to Report, he made the remarks at the conference "A New Era in Seed Production: Local Seed, Reliable Supply" in Baku.

    Mammadov said significant steps had been taken in recent years to strengthen seed quality control. He noted that the digitalization of field inspection and digital mapping of seed-growing areas had improved the traceability of the quality and origin of certified seeds.

    He added that wheat and barley seed production had increased noticeably compared with the previous year. While total seed production stood at 81,000 tons, it is expected to approach 100,000 tons this year.

    According to the minister, implementation of the State Program is expected to raise wheat seed supply to 100% by 2030. Increasing the supply of seed for potatoes, vegetables, fodder and industrial crops is also among the key priorities.

    Mammadov said certified seedling production had also risen significantly and now stands at around 7 million units.

    He noted that four in-vitro laboratories in the private sector are currently engaged in rootstock production.

    The minister added that the next goal is to bring the system for controlling the varietal and sowing quality of imported seeds into line with international standards.

    He said the measure would restrict the entry of seeds of unknown origin into the country while also supporting domestic production.

    Mammadov stressed that seed production is a strategic issue for food security.

    Majnun Mammadov Agricultural sector
    Azərbaycan 2030-cu ilə qədər buğda toxumu ilə təminatını 100 %-ə çatdırmaq istəyir
    Азербайджан к 2030 году намерен полностью обеспечить себя семенами пшеницы
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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