Azerbaijan reduces period of temporary use of state and municipal areas

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan reduced the period of temporary use of state and municipally owned lands.
Report informs , in this regard the amendments were made in the Land Code.
Draft amendments discussed at last December 4 meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy. According to the draft, the right to use the state and municipally owned lands will be set in the range of 15-49 years.
According to the law, the temporary use of state and municipal land plots set in the short and long form. Thus, short-term temporary use set up to 15 years, and long-term from 15 to 99 years.
The Parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy approved amendments to the Land Code and recommended to the plenary meeting of Milli Majlis.
