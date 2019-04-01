Azerbaijan preparing for creation of Seed Stock Exchange

Azerbaijan is preparing for creation of Seed Stock Exchange, Chairman of State Seed Fund under the Ministry of Agriculture Emin Aliyev told Report.

Aliyev stressed that foreign experience and applicaiton of this experience is being studied.

According to him, they are mainly studying western experience in creation of the Seed Stock Exchange.

The stock exchange will allow online purchase, certification, logistics, even trade of seed. The exchange will play a single platform for seed growers and importers, individuals and legal entities engaging in seed-growing.