Azerbaijan may establish Institute of Beekeeping

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association is preparing proposals for establishment of Institute of Beekeeping, President of the Association Badraddin Hasratov told Report.

According to him, this issue was discussed at the meeting with Minister Inam Karimov: ‘We are preparing proposals. There is a need to establish an Institute of Beekeeping. Science, state and the association should be united for development of this field’.

Moreover, Hasratov said that Azerbaijan will learn the practice of Netherlands in development of the beekeeping: ‘We were on a visit to Germany and Netherlands. Within the visit, the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association and the Netherlands Beekeeping Association (NBV) signed a memorandum on cooperation. The document envisages benefiting from experience of this country. We want to send next group to Netherlands for training next year’.