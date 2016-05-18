Azerbaijan launches collection of data on unused lands

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ At present, Azerbaijan makes amendments to the legislative framework for the recovery of fines for non-land.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev said.

According to him, information on these land plots will be collected until the end of the year.

"Regional Department of the Ministry have been instructed to determine the total area of unused lands. I think that Full information will be given to the government before the end of the year."