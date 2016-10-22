 Top
    Azerbaijan increases food products import by 32%

    Meat imports increased by 88%, butter - 2.4 times, fruits and vegetables - by 2.1 times, tea - 2.7 times, milk - by 35%

    Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of import of food products in Azerbaijan increased at an annual rate by 31,86% and in January-September 2016 amounted to 949 158,78 thousand USD.

    Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, in the reporting period import of meat increased by 88,2% and amounted to 24 300,21 thousand USD, butter and other oils made from milk 2,4 times, amounting to 38 437,38 thousand USD, fruits and vegetables - 2,1 times - up to 91 267,24 thousand dollars, tea by 2,7 times - up to 30 211,16 thousand USD.

    During this period, import of milk also increased by 34,87% and reached 5 750,53 thousand USD, wheat decreased by 7,29% - up to 208 407,42 thousand USD.

    Notably, total volume of imports for January-September 15,31% of Azerbaijan's total imports accounted for food products. In the same period of last year, this figure was 10,76%.

